UK weather: Eight yellow cold health alerts in place across the UK

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:07 BST
Eight yellow cold weather alerts are in place across the UK, as low temperatures forecast for the weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued eight cold health alerts across the UK.

A yellow cold health alert covers the North East, the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England, London and the South East until January 21.

For the North East, the North West, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England, London and the South East, the alert says that the cold weather is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including: increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

Icicles on a pipe.Icicles on a pipe.
Icicles on a pipe. | Adobe Stock

For Yorkshire and Humber, the alert is more severe, with the potential for significant impacts across health and social care services, including: a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions - we may also see impacts on younger age groups, a likely increase in demand for health services, impacts on the workforce affecting delivery of services, challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18°C leading to more risk to vulnerable people.

Warming hands on the radiator.Warming hands on the radiator.
Warming hands on the radiator. | Adobe Stock

The UKHSA advises people to take these steps to ensure your home is a safe temperature.

  • Heat the rooms you use most of the time. 18°C is the coldest these rooms should be.
  • Stop cold air coming in your windows and around doors. It is cheap to put draught excluders around doors.
  • Keep bedroom windows closed at night.
  • Wear layers of thin clothing.
