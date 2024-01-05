A pub in Woburn is hoping to reopen its doors tonight after being forced to shut as flood water came through the door.

The Flying Fox on Sheep Lane closed at around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday) after heavy rain flooded the pub. The pub, which was recently renovated, is aiming to reopen this evening and the water caused minimal damage inside.

Karis, the assistant manager, said: “To be honest, it's not really ruined anything. We'll just need some carpet cleaners. We were aiming for 5pm but it’s not looking that way at the moment.” The pub will update customers on Facebook about when it is open.