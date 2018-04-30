Were bikers behind homeless fire in Leighton Buzzard?

Questions are being asked about who was behind last week’s fire on a homeless man’s encampment after a witness came forward.

The LBO was contacted by a man exercising close to the scene at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground on Saturday, April 23, when a homeless camp under the bridge was set on fire.

The man said: “I happened to be jogging as the PC walked across the park, towards the bridge with a fire extinguisher in hand.

“The PC stated to me that as she drove towards the park entrance from the Post Office side, she saw a group of boys on bikes cycling at speed in the opposite direction.

“The question has to be asked, what has the CCTV in the park shown here?”

There was widespread disgust as news of the fire was shared online, with one man labelling those responsible as “scum”.

A meeting was held by Bedfordshire-based agencies last Monday to discuss the man’s needs. It is understood he has been kitted with new bedding and other essentials.

Bedfordshire Police declined to comment on claims that youths were involved in the incident.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 7.50pm on Saturday (21 April) to a report of a fire in Parsons Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard.

“An investigation is ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who has information which could help their investigation.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre or call 101 quoting incident 425 of 21 April.”