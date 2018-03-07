West End magic makes a huge difference to Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade

A medley of music from popular West End shows filled All Saints Church as more than 120 local musicians and singers performed in a special concert to raise money for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade (CALL).

Performing for the first time together, the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra and the Grand Union Community Choir entertained a packed house at The Magic of Musicals concert on February 24.

The mayor at the concert

The orchestra was conducted by Dennis Pim and led by Dafydd Billinghurst, while the choir was directed by Susan Cox. All Saints’ church warden, Nick Clarke, compered and entertained throughout the evening.

More than 230 people, including the town’s Mayor, Councillor Syed Rahman, enjoyed toe-tapping tunes from shows including Mamma Mia, Oliver, Les Miserables, and The Sound of Music, and the evening raised a total of £4,725 for the charity.

Tabitha Park, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support of so many people in putting on this event, and of course, to everyone who came along to enjoy the evening, which was truly magical!

“On behalf of CALL’s volunteers, staff and trustees, I’d like to thank everyone who gave their time, the many local businesses who donated prizes for our raffle, and All Saints church for providing such a wonderful venue.

“So many people don’t realise that CALL is a small independent charity, and the amount raised will make a huge difference as we strive to maintain our service for the people of Leighton Linslade and our local villages.”

To donate to Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade text CALL19 £10 (or the amount you’d like to donate), to 70070.

For further information or for advice: www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk