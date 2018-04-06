Wing bridal shop in liquidation

A much-loved Wing bridal shop has gone into liquidation, marking the end of an era for the business.

As of yesterday, Ann’s Bridal Room Limited, of Cublington Road, Wing, was placed into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation, sparking concern from brides-to-be about what would happen to the wedding outfits they’d ordered.

A message posted on the shop’s Facebook page on Thursday (April 5), said: “Ann’s Bridal Room Limited has instructed Robson Scott Associates, a firm of Business Recovery Specialists and Insolvency Practitioners, to assist in placing the Company into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation.

“Robson Scott Associates are working to put customers in direct contact with suppliers in order to try and assist customers in being able to obtain the dresses that they have ordered.

“Robson Scott Associates will be contacting customers with further information on how they can contact the wedding dress suppliers directly. All customers will receive an email detailing this by Monday 9th April.

“They politely request that you do not contact them by phone due to the potential number of customers involved, but reply by email once you have been notified if it is necessary to do so.

“Customers who have paid by credit card may be able to arrange a chargeback refund if appropriate, and should contact their card provider directly in relation to this.

“Formal notice of the liquidation will be sent to all known creditors next week with details of the next steps to be taken.”

However, several concerned brides-to-be commented on the post.

One lady said: “I paid in full in December and was expecting delivery in May, is my dress safe?” while another claimed: “This is devastating news for all of us brides”.

A new Facebook group, “Brides affected by closure of Ann’s Bridal Room” has also been started on Facebook, so the ladies waiting for their dresses can support each other.

A further post was published to the Ann’s Bridal Room Facebook yesterday, stating: “Just to clarify some of the questions that have been raised from the post made earlier on this page, brides who’s gown have already been delivered to the shop, will still be able to collect their gowns and will be emailed by Monday 9th with details of the process of when and where to collect their dress/accessories from.”

Outgoing director, Simon Crampton, handed over control to Robson Scott Associates yesterday, but he was unable provide the LBO with a comment.

However, Ann Beggs, founder of the shop - but who sold the business in 2016 - shared her Facebook statement with the LBO.

Posting yesterday (April 5) on her personal page, she said: “As Ann’s Bridal Room has gone in to liquidation today, I would like to make it known that I sold Ann’s Bridal Room in November 2016, and from that point on have had no dealings with the business.

“The name was kept as part of the sale.

“It has come as a total shock to me to find out today that the shop has gone into receivership. Ann x”

The shop was based on Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard, until it moved to Wing in September 2017.

The LBO has contacted Robson Scott Associates for a comment.