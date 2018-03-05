Wingrave ukulele players don fancy hats for Brain Tumour Research gig this Wednesday!

Wingrave and Bedfordshire musicians are donning hats and strumming ukuleles to help scientists find a cure for brain tumours, and would love Leighton Buzzard residents to support them.

The ‘Last of the Summer Ukuleles’ (LOTSU), so-called as many of their members are retirees, are joining fellow uke players to get involved in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s annual fundraising drive, called ‘Wear A Hat Day’.

The 40-strong group, which meets for monthly jam sessions at The Red Lion pub, Studham, and The Rose and Crown, Wingrave, has been inspired to help Brain Tumour Research by member of the uke community, Jacky Atkins, of Hemel Hempstead.

Jacky’s granddaughter, Holly Atkins Fooks, was just 11 years old when she passed away last September, only 15 months after being diagnosed with a highly aggressive brain tumour.

Jacky said: “We shared the same birthday, and on January 2, 2017, we both wore inflatable golden crowns like the queen!

“It’s just been January 2018 but Holly is not here; there should have been someone else sharing my special day.”

The official ‘Wear a Hat Day’ is March 29 but LOTSU will be playing and fundraising in fancy hats at the Red Lion from midday on March 7.

Some will also be joining Jacky’s group, the ‘UkeRhythmics’ to perform at ‘UKEFEST’, an annual festival being held at Rickmansworth School, Scots Hill, on March 18.

Wear a Hat Day has raised over a million pounds since it was launched by the charity nine years ago.

>www.wearahatday.org