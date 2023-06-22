Woburn Abbey

Woburn is the most stylish place to live in Bedfordshire, according to a new survey. The historic town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Elstow, Pavenham was third, Bromham was fourth, and Ickwell was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county including Beds.

Woburn came 44th on the national list which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk.

Woburn, meaning twisted or crooked stream, is best known as the location of Woburn Abbey, a stately home founded by Cistercian monks in 1145.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Woburn is the most stylish place to live in Bedfordshire.

“Any of the Beds locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Beds' most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

