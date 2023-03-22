News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
18 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
46 minutes ago Major price hike to Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
3 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list

Woman hospitalised after crash on Heath and Reach's Woburn Road this morning

Vet asks people to avoid its driveway after collision

By Jo Robinson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Heath and Reach this morning (March 22).

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to Woburn Road following reports of a road traffic collision.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One woman was transported to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Ambulance service news.
Ambulance service news.
Ambulance service news.
Most Popular

Heath and Reach Veterinary Surgery has asked residents to avoid its driveway off Woburn Road, and use its other entrance instead.

The LBO understands that Bedfordshire Police are still at the scene.

Bedfordshire Police