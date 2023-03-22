Woman hospitalised after crash on Heath and Reach's Woburn Road this morning

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Heath and Reach this morning (March 22).

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to Woburn Road following reports of a road traffic collision.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One woman was transported to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Heath and Reach Veterinary Surgery has asked residents to avoid its driveway off Woburn Road, and use its other entrance instead.