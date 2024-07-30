Woman taken to hospital after early morning crash on Heath and Reach's Woburn Road

By Jo Robinson
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 15:46 BST
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on Woburn Road, Heath and Reach.

Firefighters from Leighton Buzzard were called to a road traffic collision at 3.32am on Sunday (July 28).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel and small tools. One female casualty self-extricated and was treated at the scene by the ambulance service."

The woman was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.

