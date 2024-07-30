Woman taken to hospital after early morning crash on Heath and Reach's Woburn Road
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on Woburn Road, Heath and Reach.
Firefighters from Leighton Buzzard were called to a road traffic collision at 3.32am on Sunday (July 28).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel and small tools. One female casualty self-extricated and was treated at the scene by the ambulance service."
The woman was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.
