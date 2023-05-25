Wood Veneer Hub opens new showroom and two new warehouses in Leighton Buzzard

Managing Director Laurence Freed helping Luton Town FC Legend Mick Harford and Mayor Farzana Kharawala cut the ribbon

A company that has been in Leighton Buzzard for more than two decades has opened a new showroom and two new warehouses.

The Wood Veneer Hub marked the openings with a special event.

A spokesman said: “Walking around the event, and talking to all the passionate people who have come along on this journey with us, really brought home how far we’ve come together, making the day one of the most memorable days in our company’s history. We can’t wait to create new, exciting milestones and expand further in the future.

“We want to thank everyone who came to celebrate and open the warehouse with us, including Luton Town FC, Leighton Buzzard Mayoress Cllr Kharawala, our fantastic suppliers and customers, and of course, our dear family and friends who have supported us along our journey.”