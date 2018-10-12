Word is out about Writing Room’s short story success in Leighton Buzzard

The Writing Room, a Leighton Buzzard writers’ group, held their annual short story competition that runs for three months.

Each year, founder of The Writing Room, John Newton, puts together exactly 300 words of a short story that stops at the word, “and…”.

The Writing Room members

Starting in June, Writing Room members have until the end of August to complete the story with exactly 700 words, to finish at precisely 1,000 words, with stories read out and marked at the September meeting.

Marking is done by every member present, giving marks out of ten. At the end of the evening, marks are totalled and averaged.

Writers of the three highest marked stories share in a £50 prize, the winner receiving £30, the other two £15 and £5.

John said: “The competition is always very popular and it is fascinating the different directions individual stories take after the word, “and…”. “This year we saw some wonderful characters and many twists, turns and endings.

“Each year the scores get closer as our system of critique and advice improves writing skills of members. This year only between two and three points separated most of the short stories from the winner, Christine Barrow. Next year could be tighter.”