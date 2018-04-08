World’s toughest challenge for Leighton Buzzard soldier

A soldier from Leighton Buzzard is taking part in “the toughest foot race in the world”.

Corporal Emma Hazell, 29, who is attached to 4th Battalion, The Rifles based in Aldershot, set off on the Marathon des Sables (MDS) in Morocco on Saturday (April 7).

She will be raising money for the Soldiers Charity.

The MDS is a six day event, during which Emma will run over 156 miles through dunes and across salt plains with the temperature regularly reaching 50+ centigrade.

She will be carrying all her own provisions with a tent and water being the only things supplied. In addition, days three and four are combined to form an ultra-stage of more than 52 miles, which can be run through the night.

Emma has been with the Battalion since October 2017 as the Company Senior Administrator.

She first heard about the MDS when she was 18 and from then on she knew she wanted to take part. She said:“I simply thought what an amazing challenge and experience, I really want to do this.”

Emma has self-funded all of her entry and training costs, and is finally fulfilling her ambition.

She added: “The Army has been, and will continue to be, a big part of my life and the lives of people I love, know and work with.

“Taking part in the MDS and Supporting the Army’s national charity - the Soldiers Charity - in this way is my way of helping those I care about.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-hazell-mds