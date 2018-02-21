Wrigglies one year anniversary party is talk of town!

A Leighton Buzzard pet shop is celebrating triple success, as the store marked its first birthday, received a special nomination, and welcomed international visitors.

Wrigglies, Hockliffe Street, held its one year anniversary party on Saturday, February 10, as friends and customers joined the team for tortoise tea parties, tours and more!

The store is known for its birthday parties, educational talks, and Dangerous Wild Animal (DWA) training room, which houses Julian’s personal collection of snakes, including Black Mambas and King Cobras, and sees visitors from scientists to zoo keepers.

Manager, Julian Clare, said: “I think the thing that surprised me the most was how we have been received by the local community.

“For educational purposes, we’ve given talks to the Beavers, Brownies, schools, and more, with programmes covering rainforests, ecosystems, and minibeasts.

“We’ve also had visitors to the DWA room from Tel Aviv, (Israel) and Sweden, putting Leighton Buzzard on the map!

“I grew up in the town and have enjoyed reconnecting with its reptile community!”

Meanwhile, Wrigglies, collectively owned by Marc and Hazel Darton with other stores in Dunstable, Milton Keynes and Biggleswade, is thrilled to be nominated for online magazine The Reptile Report’s Business of the Year Award (Reader’s Choice).

Wrigglies was the champion in 2016, and are delighted to be nominated again, as the competition is open to companies across the globe, the winner’s to be announced soon.

Julian said: “I would like to thank our directors, Marc and Hazel, my partner Caroline Payne, all our friends and family, our customers, and the local community.”