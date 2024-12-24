27 funny and fiendishly difficult Christmas pub quiz questions for all the family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Christmas Quiz is a staple of many people’s Christmas Day, so to help your festive games to go with a bang we have created a pub-style quiz which will be fun for all the family.

Here are 27 fun and fiendishly difficult pieces of trivia to include in your Christmas themed pub quiz. (Answers are at the bottom)

Astronauts broadcast which Christmas song from space in 1965? Doing which Christmas activity sends roughly 14,700 American to A and E every year? Mistletoe literally translates from Anglo Saxon as what on a stick? Which country has donated a Christmas tree to the people of Scotland every year since 1949? What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver? Who played Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’? How many characters does Tom Hanks provide the voices for in the Polar Express? In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born? US President Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance in which Christmas film? In the Christmas carol the 12 days of Christmas, what gift is offered on the seventh day? Name the Youtube personality who had five consecutive UK Christmas number 1s ? Which Christmas beverage is also known as ‘Milk Punch’? In the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, what happened every time a bell rang? What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas? What year did Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ come out? Which royal first delivered the Royal Christmas Message? What does Noel mean in Latin? A Roman holiday held between December 17th to the 23rd had an influence on how Christmas was celebrated. Which God did it celebrate? In Love Actually which boy band is Billy Mack up against for Christmas number one? The custom of erecting a Christmas tree originated from which country? The official record for the tallest snowman is held by the US town of Bethel, Maine. To the nearest 10ft how tall was it? What is the name of the prince in Frozen? Swedes traditionally celebrate Christmas Eve by watching which famous cartoon? Which pop song has won the Christmas Singles Chart Number One twice? And finally, the residents of which country are known to enjoy the popular fast food KFC on Christmas Day? Which famous Scottish singer was born on Christmas Day in 1954? What is the Grinch's dog called?

Jingle Bells Christmas decorating Dung Norway Tinsel Michael Caine Six - he plays Hero Boy, Father, Conductor, Hobo, Scrooge and Santa Claus. Turkey Home Alone 2 Seven swans-a-swimming LadBaby Eggnog An angel gets their wings Oogie boogie 1994 George V Birth Saturn Blue Germany 120ft Prince Hans Donald Duck Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen Japan Annie Lennox Max