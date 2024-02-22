Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have already been 10 confirmed UK cases of dogs with Alabama Rot so far in 2024, so being aware of what symptoms to look out for could be key in maintaining a healthy pooch.

Kennel Store, experts in dog care and pet housing, explain the disease as "a very rare but potentially life-threatening disease that blocks and damages the blood vessels in a dog's skin and kidneys."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here, we take a look at the symptoms and what you can do to help keep your furry friend safe.

What is the cause of Alabama Rot?

It is currently not known what the cause of Alabama Rot is.

Reports of Alabama Rot come mostly from owners who walk their dogs in the countryside and cases are more commonly reported in the winter and spring rather than in the summer months.

The disease is believed to affect all breeds, ages and sizes of dog.

What are the signs and symptoms of Alabama Rot?

Skin ulcers can appear on a dog’s legs or paws. The ulcers may look like redness but can also appear like a bruise, sting or an open sore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulcers can also be on the dog’s muzzle, tongue, head, flank and belly

A reduced appetite, excessive drinking, vomiting and lethargy can be signs of acute kidney injury.

How can dogs be protected from Alabama Rot?

For dogs to have the best protection against Alabama Rot, it is advised owners wash off all mud after a wet, muddy walk - particularly if the dog walk was through a woodland area.

What is the treatment for Alabama Rot?

At present, there is no specific treatment for Alabama Rot with the cause of the disease being unknown.