Aldi has launched its annual nationwide search for Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officers in the lead-up to the chocolatey event. The supermarket is looking for budding chocolate connoisseurs to ‘land the job of a lifetime’ to give exclusive reviews of Aldi’s new-in Easter egg range.

Three lucky applicants will receive an abundance of Aldi’s new Easter eggs. In exchange, recruits will share their thoughts on taste, texture and appearance that will help guide the supermarket’s 2024 range.

This role is open to applicants of all ages across the nation and the only criteria are a love for sweet treats and an appreciation for new and exciting flavours. Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “Recruiting a panel of egg tasters provides us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with real Aldi shoppers. The feedback we have gathered from past chocolate lovers has been invaluable in helping our buying team curate this year’s Easter range, which boasts an exciting range of new shapes, colours and flavour combinations.”

The announcement comes after two years of successful Easter egg-tasting officer recruitment, as Hallie McIntosh, 10, from Fife, was chosen to become one of Aldi’s Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officers in 2022 after impressing judges with her Willy Wonka impersonation.

She said the job was ‘the highlight of her year’. Connor Ewujowoh, 10, from Sunderland, also won over judges with his charming application video, where he described Aldi’s Caramel Crunch and Jive Bars as his ‘favourite ever chocolate.’ And finally, confectionary fanatic and NHS worker Dawn Hill from Basingstoke took home the role due to her charming and honest reviews of Aldi’s chocolate range in her audition clip.

Other indulgent must-haves in this year’s line-up include a Dairyfine Peanut Butter Surprise Egg, Rocky Road Drizzle Egg, and the fabulously decadent Wildflower Egg, hand decorated with edible pearls – so delicious that the Good Housekeeping Institute awarded it ‘Best Milk Chocolate Egg 2023’.

Aldi Easter egg tasting officer role - how to apply

Candidates will need a camera or smartphone to create a short audition video (approximately one minute long) and share it via the entry email address: [email protected] explaining why they should be chosen for the world’s sweetest job.

Entrants should include examples of their favourite Aldi chocolate, as well as any sweet tales that may help them pip others to the post. Those vying for the job will need to enter their videos by the deadline of March 15. Successful applicants will receive their eggcellent products to sample from March 20.

