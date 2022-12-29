Aldi has announced it will be stocking the viral Prime hydration drink created by Youtube stars KSI and Logan Paul. The drink has seen relentless demand since its launch earlier in 2022.

Youngsters across the UK have swarmed into stores to find the £2 drink which contains 10% coconut water, electrolytes, zero sugar, and 20 calories per bottle. Upon release, the only place to buy the drink was ASDA and the Emirates Stadium as part of its partnership with Arsenal FC.

On Thursday morning (December 29), video footage shown to The Yorkshire Post captured hundreds queuing to buy the drink as soon as the Bradford-based shop opened. According to the eyewitness, all Specialbuy stock of the product sold-out within ten minutes.

In November, ASDA were forced to push back against the ever-lasting demand and ration the drink with major supermarkets across the UK limiting the number of Prime drinks customers could buy.

Aldi is expecting similar demand so a purchase limit of one of each flavour per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product. The drink will also be part of the Specialbuy range meaning it’s available on limited release and once all stock sells out, it’s gone.

