Many people want to own a pot from Le Creuset , a prestigious French cookware company, but the expensive price has kept them from doing so. But don’t worry, because Aldi has a dupe for a fraction of the price.

Aldi’s version, called Pearl Cast Iron Casserole Dish , has gained popularity since its launch last year and remains a favourite among shoppers. The pot, which resembles the designer version, costs only £20 - a fraction of the £255 price tag on the luxury one.

According to the Aldi website , the 26cm pot is perfect for a stew or casserole, spreads heat evenly and is suitable for all hobs including induction and is oven safe up to 250C. It also features tough enamel coating to help protect the cast iron and give a dish that lasts. It’s also easy to clean as the coating helps to remove any burnt bits easily.

The casserole dish has been a hit with Aldi customers having received over 200 reviews on the website and a rating of 4.8 out of 5, with many praising its quality. One review said the pot is “bigger than it looks” and would easily feed four people in one go.

The review said: “Lovely size, this is bigger than it looks and would easily allow 4 person stew or joint of beef, a medium size chicken or large in a pinch. Have found the heat distribution very good all round the base of the casserole pot and if you follow the instructions, cleaning is easy. It would be hard to find a better casserole dish at this price.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely fantastic for the price. We even use it to cook our sourdough. Just what we need for a fraction of the price of others.” A third added: “Oh my goodness, these pans are brilliant. Suspiciously similar to a well known expensive pan. Hands up best buy ever.”

Aldi’s Pearl Cast Iron Casserole Dish is still available to buy on the Aldi website but with limited availability so you’ll have to be quick. It is also available in your nearest store.

