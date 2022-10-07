The Premier League has announced that all 20 clubs will ‘take the knee’ before kick off across the next two game weeks.

Games taking place in England’s top flight from October 8 to October 16 will see players take a knee prior to kick off.

The knee will be taken in a nod to the league’s No Room for Racism campaigns, as clubs highlight their their ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion.

It was also announced that: “Players will also take the knee at Boxing Day fixtures after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at further No Room For Racism matchdays, at Premier League matches on the final day of the season and at the FA Cup and EFL Cup Finals.”

Players began taking the knee more than two years ago, at the start of ‘project restart’ in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement.

This will be the first time since the opening day this season that players will take the knee in the Premier League, as all 20 club captains agreed that the gesture had lost some meaning.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Fighting racism and all forms of discrimination is always a priority for the Premier League and our clubs. We urge everybody to play their part and demonstrate that racial prejudice is not acceptable in football or wider society.

"We support the decision made by players to take the knee at specific moments during the season and we will use these matches to further promote anti-discrimination and educate fans.

"We continue to work hard to address discrimination and improve opportunities within the game, in line with our No Room For Racism Action Plan.