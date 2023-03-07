Alton Towers is welcoming back roller coaster fanatics and adrenalin junkies with some new ‘hair-raising’ rides and attractions for 2023. The much-loved theme park is due to open next week after being closed since November.

The park closed its doors on November 6 for the winter months. It is now due to re-open on March 18 alongside the new and much anticipated The Curse at Alton Manor ride on the same day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first-of-a-kind haunted doll’s house has been described as Alton Towers ‘most immersive dark ride’ to date and will use special effects that have never been seen before at a UK theme park. Alton Towers released details about the nature of the ride, explaining that the experience revolves around the story of Emily Alton - the demonic child from the Alton Towers’ original haunted house ride.

In a video released by the theme park, Emily can be heard laughing and counting in the doll’s house, as if playing a game with visitors.

Most Popular

Kate McBirnie, head of product excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Let the countdown begin. The Curse at Alton Manor is no ordinary dark ride. It has all the components of a supernatural tale - it’s dark, and compelling and promises some thrilling and scary moments along the way. Fans of eerie rides will certainly appreciate this one.”

Alton Towers has also released details of some of its plans for the next year, including a ‘festival of thrills’ next month to mark 10 years since The Smiler ride opened. The Alton Towers website says “Join us… for a series of marmalising experiences dedicated to the world’s first 14-looping roller coaster, The Smiler, in its 10th year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Soak up the adrenaline-pumping atmosphere and take on eye-popping, jaw-dropping, brain-bending action aboard our world-beating lineup of rollercoasters. Remember You Belong To The Smiler.” The festival of thrills will start on April 17 and is running until May 7.

The Curse at Alton Manor is due to open at Alton Towers in spring

There will also be a Mardi Gras event from May 20 to June 18 and the Oktober and Scarefest this autumn.

Alton Towers - prices and ticket info

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are now on sale on the Alton Towers website to book. Day passes cost from £36 to book in advance or £68 on the day.

Annual passes are also available to buy from £99 for 12 months of entry into the attraction.