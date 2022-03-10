Asda to make big change to its fresh food section in 250 stores from April

Asda is expanding the number of greengrocers in its stores from next month (Photo: Getty Images)

Asda is expanding the number of greengrocers in its stores from next month to boost the choice of fresh fruit and vegetables for customers.

The supermarket confirmed in September last year that it would appoint 150 specialist greengrocers in stores across the UK.

However, the Issa Brothers, billionaire owners of Asda, confirmed in an interview with The Sunday Times at the weekend that this service will be available in a further 100 stores.

This would take the total number of in-store greengrocers to 250 from April.

The greengrocers are responsible for overseeing quality standards of fresh produce and to check product availability, as well as maintaining the presentation of the produce area.

Asda has said the new roles will be based on the shop floor and it expects the jobs to be filled by both existing staff and new hires.

The company said each new Greengrocer will receive specialist training in all aspects of Asda’s fresh produce operation, including how and where fruit and vegetables are grown, and the optimum conditions products should be stored and displayed to maintain freshness and quality.

Investment to boost fresh produce

The expansion of the number of in-store greengrocers comes as part of a £9million investment to boost the fresh food offerings available in Asda supermarkets.

This includes investing in giving customers a wider choice of premium fruit and vegetables from Asda’s luxury ‘Extra Special’ range.

Mike Snell, managing director of Asda’s fresh produce division, said: “The fresh produce section is one of the most popular locations in our stores and more than half of our best-selling lines by volume are generated from this area.

“We know how proud our colleagues are about product quality and store standards and we are making this investment to enhance the experience our customers receive when shopping for fresh fruit and vegetables.”