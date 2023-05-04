Broadcaster and filmmaker David Olusoga is set to receive a special award at the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards. The 53-year-old presenter, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, has fronted a number of historical documentaries on the BBC over the years, including his BBC Two series A House Through Time.

Olusogo worked as a researcher for the BBC in the 90s before working his way up the career ladder and presenting documentaries on The One Show. His other notable work includes the BBC series Civilisations and Black and British: A Forgotten History.

The historian was awarded an OBE in the 2019 New Year Honours for services to history and to community integration. He received his medal from King Charles III in February 2023.

At the BAFTA ceremony, which is set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 14, Olusoga will be honoured for his outstanding contribution to television, according to a BBC report.

The presenter has said he is "honoured" to get the special award. "It is humbling to have my work in television, as both a producer and a presenter, recognised in this way.”

Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip said the historian had made an "outstanding contribution, not just to the television community, but to our society and culture".

David Olusoga