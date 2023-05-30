The BBC paid tribute to Jeremy Paxman after he presented University Challenge for the final time on Monday, May 29. The 73-year-old former Newsnight host and veteran broadcaster has been a host on the quiz show since 1994.

In August 2022, Paxman announced that he quit his role a year after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He said at the time: "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.

"I've been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."

Monday's episode saw Durham University team sail to victory after battling members from the University of Bristol. It marked Paxman’s 967th and last appearance on the show.

BBC director of unscripted Kate Phillips said about Paxman: “Jeremy has been front and centre of University challenge since its revival in 1994, and is without doubt one of the world’s finest and formidable quizmasters. We are hugely grateful for his dedication to the programme for the past 29 years.”

Broadcaster and journalist Amol Rajan is set to take over the role as quiz master from Paxman.

Rajan has been the BBC’s Media Editor since December 2016 and joined the Today programme as a presenter in 2021.

He was editor of The Independent from 2013-2016 - when the paper became online-only he stayed on as an editor-at-large.

