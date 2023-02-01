It’s the news fans have been waiting months for, Beyonce has officially announced dates for her upcoming ‘Renaissance’ world tour. There has been months of speculation of when the singer would announce dates for her tour following the release of her seventh studio album of the same name.

The tour will mark the first time Beyonce will hit the road for an extended period of time since her On the Run tour in 2018. Those shows were preceded by the singer’s redefining Coachella performance, which arrived as the Netflix concert film Homecoming the following year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement comes after Beyonce performed her first headline event at the launch of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury hotel in Dubai. Which, despite a rule prohibiting videoing the event, managed to leak online.

One noticeable thing about the show was that she did not include any tracks from her latest album, even ‘Break My Soul’ which was the chart topping lead single. So, how can you get your hands on the hottest tickets in town? Here’s everything you need to know about Beyonce’s world tour.

Most Popular

Beyonce on her Formation World Tour, which she brought to Wearside in June 2016

Beyonce world tour tickets

Information on when tickets go on sale is being kept tightly under wraps for now but with the tour kicking off soon the reveal is expected imminently.

There will no doubt be a presale event for diehard fans who are signed up to their website, as well as the usual events held for members of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Beyonce World tour dates