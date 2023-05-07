News you can trust since 1861
Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 7th May 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was left red-faced last night after a Mr Blobby act covered him in pink slime following a magic trick. The 90’s icon took to the stage to showcase a card trick in his Britain’s Got Talent audition and pulled the show’s head judge Simon, 63, up with him.

However, before the chaos unfolded, Simon declared he ‘hates Mr Blobby’. The spotty character  charged off the stage to present judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, along with Simon, with a card trick to take part in.

Amanda picked her card first, followed by Bruno, however, Mr Blobby then approached Simon once again and said “come with me” before leading him to the stage.

The record executive was then placed into ‘Mr Blobby’s Disappearing Box’, before Mr Blobby closed the door with the crowd cheering. However, much to the music mogul’s surprise, as Mr Blobby closed the door, pink gunge poured down onto his head.

    As the door is opened again, Simon can be heard saying “don’t touch me, don’t go near me” as the crowd, other judges and Mr Blobby explode into laughter. All four judges then proceed to press their red buzzer to inform Mr Blobby that he will not be proceeding in the Britain’s Got Talent competition.

    As Simon returns to his seat, he  makes sure to hug his fellow judges, covering them in the slime too, as well as presenters Ant and Dec.

