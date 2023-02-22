Blur have announced a second show at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer. The band’s first-ever Wembley Stadium show on Saturday, July 9 is already sold out, with fans excited to see Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree come together again to perform their iconic and much-loved songs such as ‘Parklife’ and ‘Song 2’.

At the newly announced second show, which will take place on Sunday, July 9, singer-songwriter Paul Weller will join Blur as a special guest. Best known as the frontman of the legendary band The Jam and his highly successful solo career, Weller was and still is integral in the Mod Revival, which has led him to be fondly known as the ‘The Modfather’. 2 Tone Ska band, The Selecter will also be joining the line-up on Sunday alongside six-time world snooker champion- turned DJ Steve Davis.

Over the years, Blur have revolutionised the sound of English popular music with five successive UK number one albums Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003) and a string of Top 10 singles. One of the biggest British bands of the last three decades, Blur have released eight studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, and played live to thousands of devoted fans across the globe. The band’s most recent album, The Magic Whip was released in 2015.

How to get tickets to see Blur at Wembley Stadium

Damon Albarn of the band Blur

Blur announced their second London show after their initial tour date at Wembley Stadium sold out. Tickets for the July 9 show are available now via the Ticketmaster website.

