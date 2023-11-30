The surfing festival is set to return to Cornwall in August 2024.

Boardmasters Festival is set to return in 2024, with some incredible artists confirmed on the line-up.

Here is everything you need to know about the festival.

What is Boardmasters Festival?

The Cornwall-based festival was first held in 1981, as a celebration of surfing.

The festival which has a capacity of 53,000, usually spans across five days in August, and consists of live music as well as surfing events.

There is also events for skateboarding, and a wellbeing space where festival-goers can take participate in yoga, and enjoy massages, hot tubs and more.

The festival is welcome to both children and adults.

When will Boardmasters Festival take place?

Boardmasters Festival will be held in August, from Wednesday 7 and will run until Sunday 11.

Where will Boardmasters Festival be held?

The surfing festival will be held in Newquay, Cornwall. The music performances will be held at Watergate Bay, and the surfing events and competitions will take place on Fistral Beach.

Who is on the 2024 line-up?

Boardmasters Festival 2024 has already confirmed an incredible line-up of acts. British rapper Stormzy has been announced as a headline act, and will be joined by the likes of Chase and Status, Becky Hill, Katy B, Tom Odell and many more.

How to buy tickets for Boardmasters Festival?

Tickets can be purchased for the Boardmasters Festival 2024 by visiting their website.

How much to tickets cost for Boardmasters Festival?

Ticket options come in tiers, with the cheapest starting at £25 plus booking fees, and the most expensive at £289 plus booking fees. For more information on ticket prices, please visit the ticket section on the Boardmasters Festival website.

When are tickets for Boardmasters Festival on sale?