Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Money Saving Expert has shared a money-saving tip for drivers which could help lower the price of breakdown cover.

The advice from Money Saving Expert (which is chaired by Martin Lewis) has come following the rise in costs of driving, including increases in breakdown cover, road tax and car insurance.

Lewis’ company, Money Saving Expert, have issued the advice following the rise in costs of driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new advice urges drivers to never automatically renew their breakdown policy, as it could lead to them paying more. Instead, Money Saving Expert has suggested “haggling” the price of breakdown cover when the time comes to renew.

Money Analyst at Money Saving Expert, Gavin Shephard explained: ““When it comes to haggling, don’t think you need to be in backstreet bazaars – haggling successes are high with breakdown cover.

“In our latest poll, conducted in December 2023, the RAC was rated the easiest to haggle with, with the AA a very close second.”

A recent study by Money Saving Expert found that 141 drivers had tried to haggle RAC for a better price, with 85% being successful in getting a better deal. 84% of customers with AA were also successful, with 309 drivers “haggling” to lower the price of their breakdown cover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Money Saving Expert also shared various deals from insurance companies, and the best to go for depending on the cover you need, including full service and European, as well as taking into consideration the type of car you drive.