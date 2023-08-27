A young person has been left fighting for their life after a high-speed police chase ended with an Audi A3 vehicle flipping over and hitting several parked cars in Bristol. A major investigation is taking place on the A4 road at Grove Park after the incident in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August27).

At least six vehicles have been damaged in the crash near The Lodekka pub. The A4 Bath Road road is closed from The Three Lamps signpost near Temple Meads, all the way to Brislington village.

A man in his late teens has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police reads: “We received a report of a suspected drink driving incident in Canons Way at around 2am. Officers identified the vehicle as an Audi A3 using CCTV and at around 2.15am the driver made off from police.

“A pursuit followed away from the city centre and onto the A4, where the suspect’s car collided with several parked cars at around 2.20am. A secondary collision has then occurred involving a marked police car.

“Four people from the Audi have been taken to hospital, one with possible life-threatening and life changing injuries. The officer was also taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries and has now been discharged to recover from home.”

