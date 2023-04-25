James Corden and Adele were moved to tears during their final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ session as they bid farewell to The Late Late Show. The show’s long-running segment features Corden “driving to work” with the support of various musical talents while singing their own songs.

The interview with the singing sensation took place ahead of Corden’s final show as presenter of The Late Late Show, which will air on CBS in the United States on Thursday (April 27).

British comedian Corden, who started hosting the US talk show in 2015, called his time in the US a "brilliant adventure." He then insisted that it was “time to go home” as he and Adele reflected on his experience on the show.

A clip of Adele’s latest appearance , which was published on Youtube on Monday night (April 24), shows the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ singer arriving at Corden’s house. She then uses cymbals to wake him and says she will be the one driving him to work - despite almost crashing into another car as they drive out of Corden’s compound.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Corden said: "I’m excited and scared in equal measure. I don’t know, it’s been a crazy eight years. In one sense it feels like it’s gone like that and in the other I can’t really remember what life was like before being here."

The duo then reminisced about the time they spent together a few years ago before they sang a rendition of Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ with the singer explaining the lyrics to the song were inspired by the conversation they once had.

She said: “We’ve just been on vacation together with the kids, and we’re on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult.

“Whereas years before that where I left Simon (Konecki) and stuff like that, you, Jules (Corden’s wife) and the kids were so integral in looking after me…you used to do it with humour too.

Adele joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on “The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016 (12:37 -- 1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Craig Sugden/CBS via Getty Images)

“You were always an adult to me, like you and Jules were always giving me advice. So then I remember you said on the way home, you said, ‘What’s wrong, you seem down, you let it all out to me’, and we were having like a six-hour conversation about it…then it got me thinking, I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe because you have always been like that, since you were 21.

“Then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later and I sang it into my phone and sent it to you and I do remember you saying that’s exactly how I was feeling.”

To which Corden replied as he held back tears: “It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you’d managed to take everything I was feeling about myself and just put it in a verse…and it was the greatest privilege from a conversation just so honest between two friends.”

he Late Late Show with James Corden with guests Sharon Stone and Jack Whitehall. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Corden’s The Late Late Show’s popular segment Carpool Karaoke has previously featured other music icons including Mariah Carey, Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Stevie Wonders.

In her first appearance, which was filmed in London in 2016, Adele produced multiple viral moments, such as drinking an entire cup of tea and demonstrating her rapping abilities. With 67.5 million views on YouTube, it became the most popular Carpool Karaoke segment in the history of the programme; it has since surpassed 260 million views.