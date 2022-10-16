Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins reached its conclusion tonight in a final episode that saw the remaining seven celebrities put through an excruciating interrogation phase. Ex-footballer Ashley Cain, Reality star Calum Best, TOWIE’s Ferne McCann, boxer Shannon Courtenay, East Ender’s Maisie Smith, Olympian Jade Louise Jones, and Strictly Comes Dancing pro AJ Pritchard all battled it out in the finale to see who would be crowned winner.

AJ Pritchard, Ferne McCann, Calum Best & Maisie Smith emerged victorious and were crowned winners after the group gave everything to reach the peak of the tallest dune in the Jordanian desert amid the sweltering 40° heat.

Recruit number eight, AJ, reached the summit first with Calum Best completing the task just 30 seconds after. Ferne powered to the top in third but it was last place Maisie that impressed the instructors, digging deep to ascend the peak with just 20 seconds left on the clock.

Strictly Comes Dancing professional AJ Pritchard was the first to complete the last task

Speaking on Maisie’s heroic climb, DC Mark Billingham said: “Every little step was a climb to her, she just did not f****** stop, 210%”

The instructors had an arduous decision to make with the remaining four contestants giving everything they’ve got. Chief instructor, Rudy Reyes said: “Every one of them excelled at something, they all bring something to the table… f*** it’s a tough call.”

The fourth season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins saw an original cast of 14 navigate their way through strict SAS selection in the sweltering heat of the Middle East. During the final episode, the remaining contestants were physically and mentally tormented by an experienced team of interrogators.

The brutal techniques included being submerged in an ice bath, listening to stress-inducing noises, and even being buried in a box.

Maisie Smith was praised by the instructors for giving 210% on the finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

As the contestants stood at the bottom of the peak, Mark Bellingham said: “This task is all about grit and determination. It’s about you lot showing us, when you thought it was all over, you can still f****** dig a little bit deeper and find the energy to keep f****** fighting on”

Season four saw a host of contestants medically withdraw, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks was forced to pull out from the Channel 4 show after breaking his ribs jumping from a helicopter alongside Ashley Cain. Meanwhile, Paralympian Jonathon-Broom-Edwards quit the show following a vicious hour-long exercise that aggravated a rib injury.