Police have found the remains of a child during searches of a garden at a house in Birmingham . West Midlands Police descended on the property in Clarence Road, Handsworth last week after receiving information about the death of a child in the area.

The searches began after a man, 40 and a woman, 41 were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child on December 9. Both were also charged on a separate case of wilful neglect and have been remanded in custody.

Police have said that the current occupants of the property on Clarence Road were not connected to the investigation. A spokesperson for the force said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of the child’s death over the coming days.

He said: “Officers searching the garden of a property in Handsworth have discovered what are believed to be human remains. The body is believed to be that of a child; a postmortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

