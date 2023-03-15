News you can trust since 1861
McGuiness spoke about joining both I’m A Celebrity and Strictly, saying how she would fare on both shows - leading to speculation she may join one this year

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:08 GMT- 2 min read

Christine McGuinness has dropped a huge hint she is set to join a reality show this year during a discussion aboutI’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here, leading fans to speculate that she may be joining that or Strictly Come Dancing.

It wouldn’t be her first foray into reality TV, as the ex-wife of Paddy McGuinness has appeared in the likes of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, The Real Full Monty and The Games.

When asked about appearing on Strictly, Christine reportedly said: "I wouldn’t say no. I want to try to say yes to opportunities and I want to have fun. With Strictly, you’re learning a skill, but I’m very clumsy - I can’t promise I’d be good!"

She also spoke on ITV show I’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here telling Bella  magazine: “I wonder if the jungle would be too much sensory stimulation for me. I want to do things that scare me, so I wouldn’t rule them out."

    It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for Christine, who, back in November 2021 revealed she had been diagnosed with autism - just like her three children Penelope and Leo, nine, and six-year-old Felicity with ex Paddy McGuinness.

    In her book, named Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare, she said: "I have been confirmed as autistic. It’s strange, but I’ve noticed there are little hints throughout my life that I’m autistic and more like my children than I ever could have imagined.

    "My issues with food, my social ­struggles, how hard I find it to make friends and stay focused, and my indecisiveness. The way I float through life reminds me of how my eldest daughter Penelope is. It all makes sense now. And as much as I’m not totally surprised, it’s still been emotional for me to accept, but it’s a relief as well.

    "It was a lot to take in and once my appointment was over, I broke down in floods of tears. I think it’s because the news conjured up a mixture of emotions and while I’m not totally shocked and it’s a relief, I’m just really sad for my younger self."

