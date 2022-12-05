The 2022 World Cup is well underway and the festival of football is far from over. Now that we are in December, people across the UK will be in the process of putting up Christmas decorations.

With a winter World Cup running alongside the festivities, you might be thinking of how you can incorporate both into your decorations. If you are stuck on how to do this - fear not.

Online retailer Studio has spotted that there has been a 450 per cent increase in Google searches for ‘England decorations’, compared to this time last year. At the same time, Studio has also noticed that searches for ‘cheap Christmas decorating ideas’ have increased 125 per cent.

With this in mind, here are a list of ways you can combine the decorations for the England Football Team and Christmas. These points have been suggested by Leanne O’Malley at Studio.

Deck the Halls with Bunting

While bunting is often associated with summer celebrations, so are football World Cups. If England can play in December, we can break the bunting out, too!

Football aside, bunting can also be a really effective festive decoration, especially in rooms that are typically less kitted out for Christmas, such as your kitchen. This World Cup provides the perfect excuse to incorporate it into your Xmas display, if you don’t usually.

To enjoy the best of both worlds, opt for red and white bunting. These traditional Christmas colours just so happen to double up as a sign of support for Southgate’s boys.

Football mad Christmas characters

Is Santa an England fan? You can decide

Whichever Christmas character is living on your lawn, let them join in on the World Cup cheer by adding some football accessories. For example, you could place a football at Father Christmas’ feet or kit his elves out in some old football shirts. Or, if you’re lucky enough to be able to build your own snowman this winter, then why not pop on a footy scarf as the finishing touch!

Flag snowflakes

A fun activity for the entire family to add a touch of wonder to your home, paper snowflakes are the perfect hand-made Christmas decoration.

While white paper is traditionally used for this craft, why not instead opt for the flag colours of each team competing in the World Cup? This could also double up as a great way to teach any little ones more about the countries of the world and their flags.