Hollyoaks veteran Stephanie Davis and Archer’s regular Ryan Early are set to join beloved ITV soap Coronation Street, and will be embroiled in a high profile affair that will send shockwaves through the cobbles.

Davis, who is best known for the role of Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 show Hollyoaks has been casted as Courtney Vance, who is the glamorous wife of Darren, who is played by Early.

Darren is a business associate of Dev Alahan. Whilst Dev and Darren Vance spend time talking business, Courtney sets her sights on a toyboy lover in the shape of Dev’s son Aadi Alahan.

Aadi soon finds himself in the middle of a steamy affair, with Courtney finding new ways for the pair to meet up behind Dev and Darren’s backs. Stephanie and Ryan start filming this week and will appear on screen in July.

On getting the role Stephanie said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance. Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

Ryan said: “I am so thrilled to be playing Darren Vance on Coronation Street and joining the most iconic Soap. I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour.”

