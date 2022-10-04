The DWP has confirmed the release date for the second cost of living payment , with more than eight million people expected to receive the cash boost.

It’s the second part of a £650 grant aimed at helping low-income households cope with soaring energy and food prices .

Read More Aldi reveals the 29 places it wants to open new stores - see the full list

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that those on means-tested benefits will get it paid directly into their bank, building society or credit union account.

Most Popular

The payments will be automatic and should arrive in accounts between November 8 and November 23, it added.

What is the cost of living payment?

The £650 cost of living payment is the largest part of a £1,200 government support package for vulnerable households designed to help with rising prices - specifically skyrocketing energy bills.

Advertisement

Read More Cost of living support: full breakdown of payments you could get to help with rising energy bills this winter

The first payment of £326 was made in July and appeared in accounts as "DWP Cost of Living".The November transfer is the final part of this particular support.

There are no rules on what the payment should be spent on.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

Advertisement

A household may be eligible for the £650 cost-of-living payments if it receives any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit