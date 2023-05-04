Universal Credit and other benefit claimants are set to be hit by another payment shake-up this week. If you’re claiming benefits, you may find your payments arrive earlier than normal.

This is because there is a bank holiday coming up. If you’re due a benefit payment on a bank holiday, you usually get paid on the previous working day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same thing happened during the most recent bank holiday which was the early May bank holiday on Monday, May 1. The next bank holiday will take place next Monday on May 8 to mark the coronation of King Charles on Saturday (May 6).

While being paid earlier may seem like a positive thing, it means you will need to make your money last as you have a longer wait until your next payment date. Here’s what you need to know.

Most Popular

Benefit payment dates for May bank holidays

There are three bank holiday dates in May 2023:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday, May 1

Monday, May 8

Monday, May 29

People who were due a benefit payment on Monday, May 1 were paid on Friday, April 28. If you’re expecting a payment on Monday, May 8 your benefit will likely be paid on Friday (May 5).

The last bank holiday of the month is on Monday, May 29. Benefit payments that would normally arrive on this day should be paid into your bank account on Friday, May 26.

If you’re due to be paid on a different day, you won’t need to do anything - the money will be paid into your account as normal. The amount you’re due to be paid will also remain the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are expecting a payment and it doesn’t come through, you should contact the relevant helpline . Keep in mind that phone lines and Job Centres will be closed on bank holidays so you will have to call on another day.

Universal Credit and other benefit claimants are set to be hit by another payment shake-up this week. If you’re claiming benefits, you may find your payments arrive earlier than normal.

How often are benefits paid?

How often you get paid depends on what type of benefit you claim such as Universal Credit, Here are when certain benefits are paid:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Child Benefit is usually every four weeks on a Monday or Tuesday.

Attendance Allowance - Usually every four weeks

Carer’s Allowance - Weekly in advance or every four weeks

Child Benefit - Usually every four weeks, or weekly if you’re a single parent or you or your partner get certain benefits

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disability Living Allowance - Usually every four weeks

Employment and Support Allowance - Usually every two weeks

Income Support - Usually every two weeks

Jobseeker’s Allowance - Usually every two weeks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pension Credit - Usually every four weeks

Personal Independence Payment - Usually every four weeks

State Pension - Usually every four weeks

Tax credits - Every four weeks or weekly

Advertisement

Advertisement