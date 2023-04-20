News you can trust since 1861
Costa Coffee to give customers 25% off all food items for one day only - how and when

Costa Coffee is offering 25% off all food items for one day only - here’s when and how you can claim the discount.

By Sam Johnson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read

Costa Coffee customers will be able to take advantage of a 25% off deal on the chain’s spring menu. The spring menu includes plenty of lunch options including the New York Deli Bagel and the vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini.

The offer is available across all Costa stores in the UK and is limited to 10 food items per transaction. You can find your local Costa store on the Costa website to take advantage of the offer.

The discount will be available for just one day with one specific requirement to claim the discount. Below is when and how to claim the 25% off any Costa food items.

Costa Coffee 25% off all food items: How to claim discount 

    To get the discount, customers will need to buy food from Costa Coffee stores and scan the Costa Club app. A full list of terms and conditions for the offer can be found on Costa’s website.

    Costa has been named as the UK’s favourite Coffee ShopCosta has been named as the UK’s favourite Coffee Shop
    When is the Costa Coffee food discount?  

    Costa Coffee is offering the discount for one day only - on Friday, April 21.

