Technology store Currys is being used by scammers to try and dupe shoppers out of money with a new email scam. The email, which looks like it’s from Currys, suggests that customers can win themselves a brand new SMEG kettle, worth £179, by simply filling in a quick survey.

However, the survey is really just a way to get a shoppers card details. Currys say they are doing “all we can” to stop the scams.

Speaking about the scam a Currys spokesperson said: "I can confirm that these phishing emails were not sent by us, and appear to be part of a fraudulent operation where criminals are using household brand names such as Currys, to defraud members of the public.

“We are doing all we can to try and stop these scams and would strongly urge members of the public to report any receipt of such emails to Action Fraud, as well as marking them as ‘phishing’ in your inbox.

