‘Vanished’ presenter, Dan Walker and Countryfile’s Helen Skelton are to front a new Channel 5 series which sees the pair embark on an epic journey through the Pennines. The 4-part series will see the close friends and presenters explore Britain’s first and finest long-distance trail, The Pennine Way.

The pair, who are both talented presenters, appeared in the 2021 and 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing respectively and are keen to take on the 268-mile Pennine Way that runs from the Peak District to the Scottish borders. Together they will meet the people that live and work there, discover secret gems and discover more about the communities and businesses in the place they both call home.

Sheffield television personality Dan Walker has landed what sounds like his dream job, which will involve him roaming the Peak District views. PIctured are Dan Walker and Helen Skelton (top), and the Peak Districk (bottom)

Dan Walker, 46, said: “I am really looking forward to making this series with Helen. I can’t wait to get out there and explore the Pennines. It will be nice to escape the studio for a while and join a good friend to discover a beautiful slice of the UK and meet some amazing people along the way. They promised me there would be food to taste too.!”

Helen agreed: “I’m really looking forward to and grateful for the opportunity to have some incredible adventures with my friend, Dan. And it’s on my doorstep.”

Each episode will see Dan and Helen on a different leg of their journey, using different forms of transport, and taking part in fun activities.

Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor, Factual Entertainment, Channel 5 & Paramount+, said: "We’re so glad to be able to bring Dan and Helen together for this series. Their friendship, talent and sense of adventure will bring a unique perspective as they take our audience on an immersive journey through the diverse landscapes and towns of the Pennine Way.”

Dan, who recently appeared on radio 2 tangoing with Stanley Tucci, took to Instagram to tell his 286K followers about the exciting new show and also tweeted: “Looking forward to working with @HelenSkelton on this…”

Fans were quick to reply:

One posted:“If it’s anywhere near as good as the one they did a couple of years ago with Robson Green walking Hadrian’s Wall, it will be a great watch”.