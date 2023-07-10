Depeche Mode have announced additional UK tour dates in 2024 including stops at Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester. The new European tour dates begin January 22, 2024, at London’s O2 Arena and finish April 5 after multiple nights in Cologne, Germany.

With over two million tickets already sold, the 110-date Memento Mori Tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode’s largest to date, as well as one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023. The tour is named after the synth-pop band’s latest album, which was released on March 24.

Depeche Mode have confirmed the tour will still go ahead despite the tragic death of band’s keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, who died after suffering an aortic dissection in May 2023.

How to buy tickets for Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori tour

Presale tickets for Depeche Mode’s additional tour dates will go on sale at different times. Manchester and Birmingham will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, July 13 via Ticketmaster whereas presale tickets for Glasgow will be available an hour earlier from 9am.

Presale tickets for London’s O2 Arena will go on sale on Friday, July 14 from 10am via Ticketmaster . General on sale tickets for all dates will be available from 10am on Saturday July 15 2023 via Ticketmaster .

Full Depeche Mode 2024 UK tour dates

January 2024

22 - London, O2 Arena

24 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 - Manchester, AO Arena