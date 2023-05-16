A neglected dog who is now under RSPCA care suffered fur loss and bleeding skin after her previous owners failed to seek medical treatment for her skin condition. Missy, 10, was left with sores and bleeding patches across her body.

The pooch has since made a good recovery after being cared for and rehomed by the RSPCA. Her owners, Dean Gleeson and Richard Longden, from Rotherham, have been banned from keeping any animals for five years.

The ban comes after the pair admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to the Staffordshire bull terrier cross after the RSPCA prosecuted them following a home visit. Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how RSPCA animal rescue officer Liz Braidley had visited their property on October 5, 2022 following concerns about a dog with a skin condition.

Missy was then brought to the door. In a statement, the animal rescue officer said: “She had extensive fur loss across her body and was scratching constantly the entire time we were standing and talking. Most of the skin across her body appeared pink, with some areas beginning to cause sores and bleeding.

“It also appeared to be thickened in places and there was a very strong odour to it. Her nails also appeared to be long and overgrown. Mr Longden and Mr Gleeson advised she had last been to the PDSA approximately 18 months to two years ago but they were not certain of the exact dates.

“They said they had been using some oatmeal shampoo on her skin and had got some shampoo from the PDSA that had been given to them by a friend and wasn’t specifically prescribed for Missy. They said it had seemed to make a slight improvement and they had intended to save up to take her back to the vets.”

RSPCA “extremely concerned” by Missy’s condition

The RSPCA officer was extremely concerned by Missy’s condition and felt she needed immediate veterinary attention. The men agreed for her to be taken for an examination and signed her over to the RSPCA to be looked after.

Missy suffered from “untreated severe diffuse skin disease”

After a visit to the vet later that day, the vet said she was suffering from an untreated, severe diffuse skin disease. This had caused thickening around her face, ears, abdomen and legs, which would have been present for months given the severity of the inflammation and chronic skin changes.

Missy then received ongoing medication and was cared for by dedicated RSPCA staff at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branches. She made a good recovery and has since found a loving new home.

Both men charged

Gleeson and Longden were both given a 12-month Community Order, including 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and were told to cover costs of £100 and a £114 victim surcharge during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 19. The court heard that Missy played a huge part in the men’s lives and this was a case of “well-intentioned” but “incompetent” care.

The pair showed genuine remorse about what had happened to their dog and neither of them wished to get more animals. After the case, RSPCA inspector Jennie Ronksley, who led the investigation, said: “Cases like this highlight the seriousness of what can happen if people fail to take timely and appropriate action when their pet is suffering from a skin condition.

