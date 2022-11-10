The first line-up announcement for Download Festival 2023 has been released, and it’s set to be a classic of a 20 year anniversary event. Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and two headline shows from Metallica were announced on Monday November 7.

The Donington Park festival has become a firm fixture in the UK festival calendar. The 2023 show is four days rather than the usual three days due to the fact it is the anniversary festival.

Early bird tickets for both four and five nights of camping were taken off sale before the first announcement. Now, with the first 60 bands confirmed, all different types of tickets will go back on sale.

It is important to note that the weekend camping tickets have now gone up in price. However, they can be bought using an instalment plan which will help spread the cost.

Here are details of how you can purchase each type of ticket for Download Festival 2023, from five nights of camping to tickets for just the music.

Ticket prices for Download Festival 2023

Five nights of camping (eco, quiet, standard): £345 for adults and £135 for children.

Four nights of camping (eco, quiet, standard): £325 for adults and £129.60 for children

Five nights of camping instalment plan (eco, quiet, standard): £115 for adults, £43 for children

Four nights of camping instalment plan (eco, quiet, standard): £105 for adults, £41.60 for children

Four days no camping: £300 for adults, £118.80 for children

Four days no camping (instalment) £100 for adults

A huge range of VIP options are still available to purchase through the official Download website . If you don’t fancy camping and you have plenty of cash to treat yourself with, why not spend over £6,500 for you and your friends or family to stay in a motorhome for the weekend? Some would say it would be a worthy investment in a good time.

