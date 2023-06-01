EastEnders aired a special alternative opening sequence last night (Wednesday, May 31), to pay tribute to one its most beloved characters Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) who died of a brain tumour.

The iconic intro, which has been played since the popular soap’s inception in 1985, is usually set during the daytime with an aerial view of the East End of London with the River Thames in the centre.

But to mark the final episode of the fan favourite, who has battled a brain tumour in a heartbreaking storyline, the opening sequence was altered. It was set at night-time with a darker hue to the aerial view and artificial lights on to give the impression of a city at night.

This isn’t the first time EastEnders has used a different opening sequence. It has been used on just two separate occasions in the last eight years. Firstly, for the Lucy Beale murder flashback episode for the 30th anniversary in 2015 and then for the soap’s 35th anniversary week in 2020.

Most of the episode was set during a blustery and bleak day in Walford, as the majority of the square braced themselves for the passing of Lola, with her condition deteriorating in recent episodes.

