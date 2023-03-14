Easter holidays: Travelodge releases rooms for £38 or less in spring offer
Travelodge releases over 90,000 rooms for £38 or less for families this Easter holiday.
Travelodge has released over 90,000 rooms for £38 or less to help take families on a spring staycation. With the cost of living going up, this offer is sure to help families explore holiday locations across the UK.
The offer extends across a range of different Travelodge hotels across the country. You’ll be able to book a room for £38 or less across 580 Travelodge hotels in coastal, countryside and city locations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you do the maths based on a family of four, a £38 Travelodge stay works out at just £9.50 per person. Whether you’re going away for a long weekend or a longer break, there’s plenty of exciting UK staycation options.
When will the offer start?
The offer starts on Friday, March 31. It ends on Sunday, April 16. Prices are subject to change and availability and the offer reflects the lowest room rates available.
Travelodge’s guide to UK Easter Events
Advertisement
Advertisement
Blenheim Palace Easter Extravaganza
Date: April 7 - 10, 2023
Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Oxford Peartree
Your kids will love the Easter Extravaganza at Blenheim Palace. There are a range of activities including Easter egg hunts, trampolines and a travelling variety show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Easter Egg Hunt at The National Trusts Wordsworth House & Garden
Date: April 1 - 31, 2023
Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Cockermouth
An exciting opportunity to take part in one of the most exciting Easter egg trails across the country. The prize is a Rainforest Alliance or Free-From chocolate egg, made from cocoa that’s been sustainably resourced.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Easter Egg and Bunny Chocolate Bar Masterclass, York Cocoa Works
Date: March 7 - April 16, 2023
Travelodge hotel: Travelodge York Mickelgate
York Cocoa Works is a chocolate emporium where you can take part in an Easter chocolate-making workshop. You’ll get the chance to learn how to make your own Easter eggs and chocolates – and, of course, taste them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Giant Eggs at RHS Garden Bridgewater, Salford
Date: April 1 to 16
Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Manchester Salford Quays
This Easter egg hunt entails searching for giant, multi-coloured eggs within a 156-acre garden. Your kids will be entertained by an array of activities, including the opportunity to make their own bunny mask.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Easter Extravaganza at Traquair House, Peebles, Scotland
Date: April 9
Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Edinburgh Dreghorn
Known for being one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in Scotland, there are over 5,000 mini eggs to find at the Traquair House maze. Even better – children under 10 will get to hunt for eggs in two different egg hunts in the afternoon, while children under five will scramble for chocolate eggs in the Old Walled Garden.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dragon Egg Hunt, Gwrych Castle, Abergale, Wales
Date: April 1 to 16
Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Rhyl Seafront
You might recognise Gwrych Castle’s name as the castle that features on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Leaning into the castle mediaeval theme, find large dragon nests and characters along the Dragon Egg Hunt. Find the dragon as soon as possible and complete the quests to be rewarded with chocolate.