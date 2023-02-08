First News: It's a supersize Bobble Hat

People watch as workers place a giant bobble on top of a 23 foot high bobble hat in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the innocent Big Knit in partnership with Age UK (photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Hundreds of knitters have joined forces to create the UK’s largest ever bobble hat.

People watch as workers place a giant bobble on top of a 23 foot high bobble hat in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the innocent Big Knit in partnership with Age UK (photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gigantic hat is 7m (23ft) tall, 6.1m (20ft) wide and is made up of 545 individual blankets. It also features 1.83 million metres (two million yards) of wool, weighing an almighty 817kg!

The amazing creation was knitted for the 20th anniversary of Innocent Drinks and Age UK’s The Big Knit partnership, which has seen over 11 million hats knitted by thousands of volunteers and over £3m raised to support elderly people.

Most Popular

The bobble hat was unveiled at Nottingham’s Albert Hall, a city famous for producing the first ever knitting machine in the 16th century. The hat will now be divided into smaller blankets and donated to charities, including animal shelters and local children’s hospitals.

YOUR NEWS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

We met the King and Queen

by pupils from St Peter’s Catholic School

Friday January 20 was a special day for some of us at St Peter’s Catholic Primary School. All we knew at that time was that we were going to meet a talented author called Alex. However, there was a much bigger surprise waiting for us!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we arrived at the youth centre, we had a feeling that there was somebody important inside because we saw police officers standing outside.

When we got inside, we sat down with our copies of The Breakfast Club Adventures by Marcus Rashford and Alex Falase-Koya and started to listen to Alex read his book to us. Then we worked together with Alex to design a story of our own. We were just starting to write our own story when, all of a sudden, Her Majesty the Queen Consort walked in and sat down with us!

Pupils from St Peter's Catholic School met the Queen Consort

After that, we went to the sports hall to play football, and couldn’t believe it when in walked His Majesty, King Charles. We carried on playing football, and the king even got in on the action!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The surprises just kept on coming when in walked England’s football manager, Gareth Southgate. Our hearts skipped a beat with all of the excitement!

WOW!

The UK experienced its third sunniest January on record last month, says the Met Office. An average of 63.1 hours of sunshine were recorded!

DIARY DATES

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day

February 14

An annual celebration of love and friendship.

International Childhood Cancer Day

Advertisement

Advertisement

February 15

A day to raise awareness and funds for children with cancer and their families.

WEEKLY PUZZLE:

Sudoku puzzle

Advertisement

Advertisement

LAST WEEK'S SUDOKU SOLUTION: