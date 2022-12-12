First News: What a fishtive tree!

Christmas tree made entirely out of lobster pots (photo: Filey Fishtive Tree)

Check out this amazing Christmas tree made entirely out of lobster pots!

Christmas tree made entirely out of lobster pots (photo: Filey Fishtive Tree)

Advertisement

The 35ft (10.7m) tree, dubbed the Filey Fishtive Tree, was created by a group of volunteers in Yorkshire. It features 1,700 LED lights and is topped with a leaping salmon to celebrate its quirky aquatic theme.

The tree was unveiled at a special ceremony on Filey seafront, along with a dazzling firework display watched by more than 500 people.

Most Popular

It’s not just designed to look pretty and ‘fishtive’ (festive, get it?!) though – the tree also helps to raise money for local schools and sea cadets.

The unique tree will be up from now until the weekend after Christmas.

Advertisement

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

Advertisement

Christmas lights

Milan, from Bolton School Junior Boys, self-published a book in 2020 called Covid Christmas Parade, about a young boy spreading festive cheer during the pandemic. Proceeds from the book went towards the National Literacy Trust.

Advertisement

Milan from Bolt9on Junior Boys School invited to Christmas lights switch-on at Number 10 Downing street

Milan received a personal invitation from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attend the Christmas tree lights switch-on event at 10 Downing Street. During the event, Christmas carols were sung, a brass band played and after a five second countdown, Rishi Sunak lit up the tree, which is tall enough to reach the first floor of Number 10, and is topped with a golden star. This year’s tree came from Staffordshire.

Advertisement

Milan said: “I had the honour and privilege of meeting the prime minister and his wife at 10 Downing Street. They are such lovely, friendly, down-to-earth people. Thank you for welcoming me into your home.”

DIARY DATES

Advertisement

Hanukkah

December 18-26

Advertisement

The Jewish Festival of Lights, celebrated with customs such as lighting the hanukiah (a candelabra with nine candles), prayers and tasty food.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Advertisement

December 21

The BBC honours the top sports stars from 2022.

Advertisement

WOW!

Manchester has been named the most generous city in the UK for the number of charity donations people give on the fundraising site GoFundMe.

Advertisement

WEEKLY PUZZLE: