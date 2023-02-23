This week, supermarkets across the country have announced restrictions on tomatoes, peppers and other fresh produce as a food shortage grips the UK. Bradford is being hit harder than any other English city by food restrictions, according to a new study by online supermarket Britsuperstore .

The study, which ranked cities based on the number of different supermarkets, found that 62% of chain supermarkets in Bradford had placed restrictions on fresh produce. According to the research, Bradford is home to six ASDA stores, eleven Tesco stores, seven Morrison stores and four Aldi stores.

These stores have introduced restrictions on tomatoes, lettuce, raspberries and other fresh produce. 37.8% of large supermarket chain stores in Bradford, meanwhile, have not yet introduced restrictions.

These include Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Marks and Spencer. Birmingham, Liverpool and Wakefield are also among the hardest hit by supermarket restrictions. Chichester, meanwhile, ranked as the city least affected by restrictions on fresh produce, with only 16.7% of stores affected.

The shortage is only expected to last a few weeks, but it’s a frustrating time for shoppers greeted by empty shelves in scenes reminiscent of the pandemic. Here are the cities most affected by the current food shortages.

Cities most affected by the fruit and vegetable shortage

Bradford: 62.2% of supermarkets affected by restrictions

Birmingham: 57.9% of supermarkets affected by restrictions

Liverpool: 57.7% of supermarkets affected by restrictions

Wakefield: 57.7% of supermarkets affected by restrictions

Hull: 54% of supermarkets affected by restrictions

Which supermarkets are currently limiting fruit and vegetable sales due to the shortages?

The following UK supermarkets are currently limiting sales of certain fruits and vegetables due to the shortages:

Aldi

Asda

Morrisons

Tesco

Other major UK supermarkets have also been hit by the shortages but have not yet introduced limits for customers.

Empty shelves are seen in the fruit and vegetable aisles of a Tesco supermarket on February 22, 2023 in Burgess Hill.

Which fruit and vegetables are currently running low?

Caps have been introduced on the following items across supermarkets:

Tomatoes

Peppers

Cucumbers

Lettuce

Salad bags

Broccoli

Cauliflowers

Raspberries

Aldi and Tesco have said they are putting limits of three per customer on sales of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. Asda has capped sales of lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflowers and raspberry punnets to three per customer, along with tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Morrisons has set limits of two on cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce and peppers. Tomatoes and peppers seem to be the worst affected but it’s unclear whether that’s just because they are popular items.

What’s the reason behind the current fruit and vegetable shortage?

There are a number of contributing factors behind the current fruit and vegetable shortage, but bad weather in Europe and Africa is largely to blame, as is the high cost of electricity in the UK and the Netherlands where some of our produce is grown.