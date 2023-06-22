News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

‘Ghost garden’ at historic castle in Scotland stuns owners after emerging during heatwave

The ghost garden left the current owners stunned when it appeared in the grounds of the historic castle, which dates all the way back to 1533.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read

A “ghost garden” at a historic castle has emerged due to the recent heatwave. The amazing discovery was made at Inveraray Castle, Inveraray, Argyll and Bute.

The current owners had never seen the pattern on the formal lawns before. It was part of the designed landscape of Argyll Estates and Inveraray and was found in archives as far back as 1871.

Owner Torquhil Argyll, 55, first saw the design about a week ago. The castle dates from 1533 but it isn’t clear when the hidden gardens were from.

Dad-of-three Torquhil said: “It came out about a week ago. We knew where it was and had seen little bits before but hadn’t seen it so clearly.

Most Popular

    “It’s very visible. We were looking at an ordinance survey map from 1871, we need to do more research.

    “We don’t know when it was redesigned. It tallies up with the 1871 map.

    The current owners had never seen the pattern on the formal lawns before.The current owners had never seen the pattern on the formal lawns before.
    The current owners had never seen the pattern on the formal lawns before.

    “There’s something underneath there which means it dries out a lot. We are not going to reinstate it.

    “There’s lots of other houses and gardens that have old gardens covered by grass, that have something very similar.

    The design has been found in archives as far back as 1871. The design has been found in archives as far back as 1871.
    The design has been found in archives as far back as 1871.

    “You don’t get to see this very often. It will be weather dependent when it goes away.

    “It will be when it rains and the grass grows again.”

    Related topics:Martin LewisGardens