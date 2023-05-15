A GoFundMe page set up to support the family of a pregnant mum of two who died in a car crash has raised more than its £30k target. People have donated in tribute to Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, whose death was confirmed by police on Monday (May 15).

The tragic news follows the incident in which Ms Jules-Hough was critically injured in a motorway crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester. Her son Tommy, nine and nephew Tobias Spencer, four, were both critically injured in the collision and remain in hospital.

Debbie Wright, who set up the GoFundMe, updated the page following news of her death, revealing that Ms Jules-Hough was pregnant with a girl. She wrote: "Sadly Frankie lost her fight and her and her unborn baby girl passed away early hours Monday morning. Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet."

Rocky, Ms Jules-Hough’s other son, two, was also hurt. The family has been inundated with support from people paying tribute to the mum, who was 18 weeks pregnant according to her friend who set up the GoFundMe page.

A man has been charged over the crash. Adil Iqbal, 22, appeared in court on Monday afternoon charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Iqbal remains in custody and is due to appear in Manchester Crown Court on June 19.

The fundraising page for Ms Jules-Hough has since surpassed its £30k target with £40,620 having been raised at the time of writing. People also left words of support on the website, with nearly 2,000 people having donated.

One person, who donated £50 to the family, said: “This is a terrible tragedy that could happen to any of us. Deepest sympathy to Frankie's family and prayers for the boy's recovery. All our love to them.”